Haka stalwart honoured at Waiata Māori Music Awards

Te Matatini has recognised Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell for his contribution to kapa haka with a lifetime award at the 2019 Waiata Māori Music Awards.

The iconic 'Keeper of Traditions' award recognises those who have contributed their whole life to a kaupapa.

On receiving his lifetime contribution award, Trevor Maxwell of Ngāti Rangiwewehi said he felt genuinely honoured.

“I feel very humbled, I feel very honoured that I’d even be considered for this award.”

He became the recipient of the award for his service to kapa haka which spans over 40 years.

Both he and his late wife Atareta Maxwell were instrumental in leading their Rotorua-based haka group Ngāti Rangiwewehi to two national titles, and debuting at the inaugural haka competition, now called Te Matatini, in 1972.

“I’m just a bit sad that Atareta is not here to share it with me, and we had done so much together, but she’s here in spirit.”

Other iconic recipients this year, included Jarrod Huirama, Abe Phillips and Pixie Williams for their contribution to Māori music.

“Having this wonderful Māori organisation organising it, it’s to honour them. I think is a wonderful thing,” says Maxwell.