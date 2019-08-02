Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - August 2

NRL

Warriors v Raiders, 8pm tonight, Mt Smart Stadium

Key storyline: The biggest question over the Warriors’ form of recent weeks hasn’t been their rivalry with their opposition, but with NRL officials. After a couple of shocking decisions last weekend against Parramatta that cost them the game, all eyes will be on the men in the middle tonight at Mt Smart. Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has admitted his communication with the refs could be better, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out against a tough Raiders team.

Will it be sweet or stink? The weather in Auckland has turned pretty cold, so it will only be the hardiest souls showing up for this one. Kodi Nikorima is back in to the Warriors’ five eighth spot, and Karl Lawton takes over at hooker from the suspended Issac Luke. This will be a seriously tough challenge for the Warriors, though – the Raiders are currently fourth on the ladder and are definitely heading for the playoffs. Prediction: Raiders by 10

Mitre 10 Cup

With no test matches on this weekend, attention now turns to the Mitre 10 Cup starting next week. The first match is next Thursday with Southland hosting their most northern rivals, Northland.

Enticing first up matches also see defending champions Auckland take on neighbours North Harbour, a battle of the Cook Strait with Tasman hosting Wellington and a cross-country battle between Manawatu and Hawke’s Bay.

After 10 weeks of round robin, the top four teams in the Premiership and Championship will progress to the semi-finals on 18 and 19 October, with the finals the following weekend.

Otago has held on to the Ranfurly Shield over the summer and successfully defended it against Thames Valley and North Otago in preseason matches. Their first challenge in the Mitre 10 Cup will come from neighbour Southland in the second week of competition.