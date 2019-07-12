Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - July 12

NRL

Warriors v Broncos, 7:30pm Saturday, Suncorp Stadium

Key storyline: The Origin period is officially over, so the Broncos welcome back a couple of big names in Corey Otaes and David Fifita. The Warriors are coming off a heartening win last weekend over the Knights, however it wasn’t one that exactly screamed out that they’ll be much of a threat to the teams at the top of the ladder now that we’re heading towards the business end of the season.

Will it be sweet or stink? These two sides have a long and storied history against one another, going back to the Warriors’ first ever game in 1995. It will be an uphill battle if the Warriors have a shaky first half like last week in Newcastle, but if they can involve their back three in the attack early, we could be in for an entertaining game. Prediction: Broncos by 10

Cricket World Cup Final

New Zealand v England, 9:30pm Sunday, Lord’s

Key storyline: Against all odds, the Black Caps have made it to the World Cup final. The win against India in the semi will go down as one of the greatest days in New Zealand cricket, however it does somewhat mask the serious shortcomings the team has suffered throughout the tournament. While Kane Williamson has been in brilliant form, the top order has been fragile. They’re up against an England side that just demolished Australia in the other semi-final, so it won’t be an easy task given their impressive run-scoring ability.

Will it be sweet or stink? If you’re a cricket fan, make sure you’ve got an excuse to be late for work on Monday. This game will go on long into the night, with a finish time probably around 2am. Hopefully it’ll be an early morning celebration with a Black Caps win.

Netball World Cup

New Zealand v Malawi, 7:30pm tonight, Liverpool

Key storyline: It’s the beginning of the redemption of the Silver Ferns. After two horrible seasons the team has a massive chance to bounce back into the winning realm, but it won’t be easy. They will have to beat England, Australia or possibly both to win the World Cup, and the hosts are in excellent form. Tonight starts with a chance at revenge against Malawi, who beat the Ferns at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Will it be sweet or stink? This should be a good gauge of just how much of a corner the Ferns have turned. Hopefully a hiding will set up a good run towards the finals.