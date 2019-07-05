Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - July 5

NRL

Warriors v Knights, 9:35pm Saturday, McDonald Jones Stadium

Key storyline: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney got fired up when asked if he was already thinking about next year after the disappointing golden point loss to the Panthers last weekend. However, one or two more losses and there’s really no point denying it - their season is hanging by a thread.

Will it be sweet or stink? The Knights are missing Mitchell Pierce and Kayla Ponga, so could be ripe for the picking in this one. The Warriors just need to start scoring points at a greater rate, and if they can do that, they should walk out of Newcastle with a win. Prediction: Warriors by 4

It’s Origin next week, so there’s only two other games over the weekend. The Tigers play the Roosters in Sydney and the Sharks take on the Broncos in Cronulla.

Super Rugby

Crusaders v Jaguares, 7:35pm, Christchurch Stadium

Key storyline: Well, this is the big one, but the more interesting part of this year’s Super Rugby final is that we’re going to see what is essentially the Argentine national team play a side mostly made of All Blacks. Then, in a fortnight, we’ll see them swap jerseys and play a team that is the All Blacks without the Crusaders in it.

Will it be sweet or stink? It’s being played in the worst stadium in the country, but that won’t bother the Crusaders at all. They’re unbeaten there for almost two years now, but don’t discount this Jags side that had the ability to score a lot of tries. Prediction: Crusaders by 10