Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - June 14

NRL

Warriors v Titans, 8pm tonight, CBUS Super Stadium

Key storyline: It’s already getting towards do-or-die time for the Warriors, who can’t afford to come out of the Origin period with no wins. The Titans are generally seen as the easybeats of the NRL, but let’s not forget that they comfortably beat the Warriors the last time they played on the GC.

Will it be sweet or stink? The bigger question is do the Warriors really have enough in them to score enough points to win an NRL game, as they’ve only collected 12 in their last two games. Prediction: Titans by 2

Elsewhere in the NRL, the Raiders held off the Sharks to win 22-20 in Canberra last night. The other game tonight is the Cowboys and Tigers in Townsville, then tomorrow night the Storm host the Knights in Melbourne before the Rabbitohs and Panthers clash in Sydney and the Eels and Broncos meet in Parramatta. Then on Sunday the Sea Eagles and Dragons line up in Manly, before the round finishes with the Roosters and Bulldogs in Sydney.

Super Rugby

Highlanders v Waratahs, 7:35pm tonight, Rugby Park Invercargill

Key storyline: This is essentially an elimination final for both teams, but the Tahs have done themselves a huge disservice by leaving basically all their decent players back in Sydney because of the Wallaby rest requirements.

Will it be sweet or stink? It will be cold, that’s for absolute certain. Invercargill at this time of year means that there will be a bit of kicking in the night air, so probably look for Josh Ioane to run things for the home side. Prediction: Highlanders by 10

Rebels v Chiefs, 9:45pm tonight, AAMI Park

Key storyline: Again, a must win fixture for the Chiefs, who can pull off an improbable finals appearance with a win tonight. Remember, they started the season 0-4 and have had more casualties than a WWI battlefield.

Will it be sweet or stink? This probably has the potential to be the game of the weekend. The Chiefs need to score big, and it’ll be a nice night in Melbourne for them to do so. Prediction: Chiefs by 14

Hurricanes v Blues, 7:35pm Saturday, Westpac Stadium

Key storyline: The Canes are safe, so they’re locking away their stars in preparation for a quarterfinal next weekend. So here’s a chance for the Blues, and Sonny Bill Williams, to gain a rare win over an NZ opponent that is fielding a team that looks like it’s been named for a pre-season game.

Will it be sweet or stink? It’s pretty stink that the Canes are in the position that they’re in to rest players, but you can’t really blame them. Still though, the Blues are so hapless they’ll probably still lose. Prediction: Canes by 10

In other Super Rugby games, Los Jaguares play the Sunwolves in Buenos Aires on Saturday morning, then tomorrow night the Brumbies host the Reds in Canberra. Then on Sunday morning the Stormers pay the Sharks in Cape Town, and the Bulls have the Lions in Pretoria.