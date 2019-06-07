Hākinakina - Weekend sports preview - June 7

NRL

Warriors v Storm, 5pm Saturday, Mt Smart Stadium

Key storyline: This is the one week where you think the Warriors may well have the advantage over the Storm, given that a host of players are backing up for Origin. Of course, none of them are Warriors, so here’s a chance to avenge the 13-12 loss on Anzac Day in Melbourne.

Will it be sweet or stink? This should be pretty sweet, because the Warriors can’t possibly go another 80 minutes without scoring a try like their last game against the Broncos. Plus they’re fresh off a bye. Prediction: Warriors by 2

Elsewhere in the NRL, it’s a full slate of games starting tonight with the Rabbitohs and Knights, then the Tigers and Raiders. Saturday night sees the Sharks v Eels, then the Cowboys v Sea Eagles, then the round finishes on Sunday with the Broncos v Titans, Panthers v Roosters and Bulldogs v Dragons.

Super Rugby

Highlanders v Bulls, 7:35pm tonight, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Key storyline: It’s the last chance to dance for the Highlanders, lose this one and they’re out of the playoffs. They’re up against a Bulls side that’s coming off a surprise draw with the Blues last week and welcomes back Springbok first five Handre Pollard.

Will it be sweet or stink? It is under the roof in Dunedin, so there’ll be a few tries, but the urgency of having to win may well mean the Highlanders just play this one a bit safe against a stodgy opposition. Prediction: Highlanders by 15

Reds v Blues, 9:45pm tonight, Suncorp Stadium

Key storyline: Again, another absolute last chance moment here for the Blues – as if they have much chance anyway. They are down two of their best players in Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu, who are out on All Black-enforced rest, so that makes what should be a straightforward task a bit more tricky.

Will it be sweet or stink? Neither of these teams have really been playing that well lately, and the Blues have had to train in the pouring rain all week in Auckland. Might be on et oust watch the highlights. Prediction: Blues by 3

Crusaders v Rebels, 7:35pm Saturday, Christchurch Stadium

Key storyline: The Crusaders find themselves in the rare position of coming off a loss. Last week they leaked 40 points against the Chiefs, so it’s fair to say they’ve been doing plenty of defensive work at training.

Will it be sweet or stink? The Rebels, somehow, have actually managed to go to Christchurch and win a game before, so the self-belief will be there. However, actually doing it again is a different story, and the Crusaders will probably run away with this one. Prediction: Crusaders by 25

Lions v Hurricanes, 1:05am, Ellis Park

Key storyline: This is easily the most important game of the round from a New Zealand perspective. Win this and the Hurricanes might just have a chance of overtaking the Crusaders, and will probably lock in a home playoff.

Will it be sweet or stink? There will be plenty of points in this game, don’t worry about that. It’s being played in the afternoon on a fast track at Ellis Park, and both sides are near full strength. Prediction: Canes by 5

The Chiefs get the week off after two very hard-fought wins over the last fortnight. Other games see the Waratahs play the Brumbies in Sydney, the Stormers play the Sunwolves in Cape Town and Los Jaguares play the Sharks in Buenos Aires.