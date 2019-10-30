Hansen rings the changes for last ever game

Photo by Richard Heathcote - World Rugby via Getty Images

The All Blacks have mixed it up for their third and fourth playoff game against Wales on Friday night. It will be coach Steve Hansen's last ever game in charge of the team, after eight years in the top job.

Coming into the team are wingers Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith, with Brad Weber coming off the bench. As expected, Ben Smith has a chance to make his last appearance in the All Black jersey, along with captain Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty.

In the forwards Matt Todd is back from injury and on the bench, while Shannon Frizell will start at blindside flanker. The move means Ardie Savea finally gets a rest after an extremely strenuous season.

It's hoped that both sides will enter into the game with attacking intent, even though both the All Blacks and Welsh are coming off crushing semi final losses.

"Theres been a lot of external talk around this being the game that no one wants to play" Hansen said in a press release today.

"However, from our point of view, we can't wait to play it."

The All Black team to play Wales at 10pm NZT at Tokyo Stadium is:

1. Joe Moody

2. Dane Coles

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Scott Barrett

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read (c)

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. Ryan Crotty

14. Ben Smith

15. Beauden Barrett

Bench:

16. Liam Coltman

17. Atu Moli

18. Angus Ta'avao

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Matt Todd

21. Brad Weber

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Jordie Barrett