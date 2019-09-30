Hansen says Jamie Joseph could be All Black coach, but…

Steve Hansen at the All Blacks' hotel today

Steve Hansen endorsed the coaching credentials of his Japanese counterpart Jamie Joseph today, saying he thinks Joseph has what it takes to assume the position of All Black head coach.

However, he tempered the remark by saying that his opinion doesn’t count for much, as he has no input into who will be his successor.

“Jamie Jospeh is a very good coach. He didn’t get that way overnight by beating Ireland.”

“Is he good enough to be an All Black coach one day? I think he is, I do. Am I picking the next coach? No, I’m not. So there’s not much point in asking” he told media at the team’s hotel in Beppu.

Joseph, himself a former All Black and Japan test player, as well as Otago stalwart in the early 1990’s, led the Japanese team to an historic win over Ireland on Saturday night in their second game of the tournament. It now shoots the Japanese up to top of their pool, and if results go the way, a potential quarter final against the All Blacks.

Hansen has made a run of changes for his side’s next match against Canada on Wednesday night, with TJ Perenara coming in at halfback and Jack Goodhue making his return at centre.