Harris, Proctor ruled out of Kiwis test

The Kiwis have confirmed that backrowers Tohu Harris and Kevin Proctor will not be named in the squad on Sunday.

Harris, who has been nursing a knee injury in recent weeks, made himself unavailable for selection.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney yesterday said Harris has been taking a limited part in training over the past four weeks, joking that "he has a nickname around here- Captain's Run Harris" before revealing he had been in talks with Kiwis coach Michael Maguire about the injury concern.

His withdrawal from the Kiwi side means he won't add another cap to the 16 he already has since he made his debut in 2013. Harris last played for the Kiwis in 2016.

He also missed the end-of-season tour to England last year with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, his former Melbourne Storm teammate and fellow back rower Kevin Proctor has also been ruled out of the test match at Mt Smart Stadium after suffering a fractured eye socket in his Gold Coast Titans 26-18 victory over the Brisbane Broncos over the weekend. Early reports indicate Proctor could be out of action for a month.

Maguire will name his squad on Sunday in Auckland. Mate Ma'a Tonga coach Kristian Woolf earlier today announced his 22 man squad which will assemble after this weekend's matches for the test match next weekend.