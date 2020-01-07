Hastings fire yet to be contained

The fire that started yesterday in the Hawke's Bay area of Tangoio has burned overnight and is yet to be contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say crews have been working on the fire since about midday yesterday. Incident controller Trevor Mitchell advises the public to stay away from the area.

More than 300 hectares of a pine plantation have been burnt.

There are currently 70 firefighters, more than half a dozen appliances and six helicopters working on the fire and heavy machinery building containment lines.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and will only be determined after fire investigators have carried out an investigation.

Only one property has had to be evacuated, no other houses are at risk.

More to come.