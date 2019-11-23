Hawaiian Rangatahi leading the way in indigenous language efforts

Rangatahi Hawai'i prepare to pōhiri the ope from the symposium / Source - Mokuola Honua Facebook page

As the indigenous language symposium concludes in Hilo, Hawai'i, the work continues for immersion programs at Ke Kula 'o Nāwahīokalani'ōpu'u and Ke Pūnaleleo Leo o Hilo which hope to use the lesson learned in the forum to perpetuate their language.

11th-grade student, Lilinoe Ahia who attended a day at the four-day event says that although her language is not popular in her circle of friends, she understands the importance of maintaining it.

"Where I grew up there weren’t a lot of people my age who liked Hawaiian. Not many people could speak Hawaiian. They did not have an opportunity to learn the language.

"From my perspective, it is important to revitalize the Hawaiian language. The language is linked to wealth and knowledge, it is tied to wisdom from our ancestors, from our past. If I can revitalize it in some way, I can build on it and pass that on to the generations to come."

Indigenous language advocates and students from Ke Kula 'o Nāwahīokalani'ōpu'u. Source / Ōiwi TV

Language advocates from around the world were given the opportunity to experience the schools, observing classes in operation.

The symposium itself took place at Mokuola Honua, a global center for Indigenous languages; and Executive director Amy Kalili concludes the center's mission as a place of relationships.

"The mission of Mokuloa Honua is to foster long-term relationships between indigenous people who are revitalizing their language, like the Māori and us who have been working together for over 35 years," she says.

Left to right: Mahina Paishon-Duarte (Hawai'i), Hinurewa Poutu (Aotearoa), Dafydd Trystan (Wales). Source / Ōiwi TV

Dafydd Trystan from the "Cole Cymraeg Cenedlaethol" (Welsh National College) :

"We face many similar challenges. Indigenous languages have fewer resources, have fewer speakers have less power in the world we live, and what we see is those dominant languages, English, for example - gaining power, sometimes at the expense of the Indigenous languages."

