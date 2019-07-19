Hawai'ian residents march after 33 elders arrested

Residents on Oahu, Hawai'i marched the streets yesterday to support the 33 kupuna (elders) who were arrested protesting the planned telescope on Mauna Kea.

Over 100 people gathered in Hauula to make their voices heard over the controversial arrests.

Isaiah Walker, Professor of History at Brigham Young University, explains the significance of Mauna Kea to the indigenous people of Hawaii.

"For us, the mauna is a sacred place, it's where Papa and Wakea gave birth to the islands, they have already built many telescopes up there and many of them are not working anymore so we want them to manage the land better and, for a matter of fact, Mauna Kea is protected land," says Walker.

Numerous protests are taking place on different Hawai'ian islands over the planned telescope. Te Ao will have the latest developments as they unfold.