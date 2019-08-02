"He has answered our call as a marae" - Ihumātao prepares for King's visit

Ihumātao locals says Kiingi Tuheitia has answered their call regarding his attendance to the site that is disputed for the housing development.

Makaurau Marae spokesperson Ngāti Tahinga Wilson says, "He has answered our call as a marae. We are not worried about what's been thrown around on multimedia. We're just here for our whenua and our king and his speakers will address all the kaupapa that's been flying around tomorrow."

People occupying the site to demonstrate against the planned Fletcher's housing development have been preparing all day for the king's arrival.

SOUL spokesperson Qiane Matata-Sipu says, "I guess we'll have to wait and see what the king and his spokespeople say tomorrow."

Fletcher Residential and Building Development CE Steve Evans told Te Ao Māori News that the company won’t attend the pōhiri with Kiingi Tuheitia but are aware that it is hugely important for Māori.

“We know there is a lot of mamae and passion in this debate, and hopefully his presence will help to bring people together.”

Te Ao will bring more from the visit tomorrow.