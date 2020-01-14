He kore utu ngā tirohanga waha whare tangata i te hui waka ama ā-motu

Nā te nui o ngā kaihoe wāhine i te Whakataetae Waka Ama o te Motu ki Karāpiro, kua whakatūhia e Cercival Screening Waikato he wāhi taupua e māmā ake ai te haere a te wahine kia tirohia ai rātau mō te mate pukupuku ki te waha whare tangata.

Hei tā Nadine Rawiri (Ngāti Porou), "Cervical cancer is still very prevalent in New Zealand. We have 150 wāhine that are diagnosed every year and of those 50 will not survive so we need to have our message out there more."

He ratonga kore utu hei tō mai i ngā waka nō tawhiti, nō tata.

"We need to bring screening more out into the community. A lot of our wāhine can't make our clinic hours and things and we need to make it more talked about and more in a setting that they can feel more invited to," te kī a Rawiri.

Ko te whakaū i tēnei ratonga kore utu nei ki tēnei hui, ka āhei te hapori ki ngā whakamārama ka kore pea e kitea i wāhi kē atu.

"They can just kōrero to us about cervical screening or their hauora or the hauora o te whare tangata and we can engage and talk about. I hope to engage all wāhine as they walk past and tāne and all the whānau.” tā Rawiri.

Ko tēnei tirohanga e ai ki a Nadine, he tino taonga ki tō tātau hauora.

"It's a screening that can prevent cancer and we also strongly support the Smear Your Mea kaupapa in memory of Talei's legacy and one of her things in the Smear Your Mea kaupapa was saving lives one kapa at a time and whether that be kapa haka or kapa waka ama or nga kapa katoa I think it's really fitting."

Hei tāna anō, nā te whakamā e kore ai te nuinga o te hunga wāhine e rata atu ki ēnei mahi.

"It's a real personal thing that we ask them to do and for other reasons as well some of them might of had a bad experience and I just want to say it’s your appointment own it ask questions, never feel pressured, just make it the most positive thing for you."

Ka tū te ratonga kore utu nei ki te roto o Karāpiro hei te roanga atu o tēnei wiki.