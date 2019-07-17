He Tangata grant recipients announced for 2019

Auckland Airport has announced the recipients of the He Tangata grants for 2019. There is a total of 10 different South Auckland organisations benefiting from the grants - each receiving a total of $5,000 to help perpetuate their mission.

Mary-Liz Tuck, General Manager Corporate Services at Auckland Airport says the grants have not been, and cannot be applied for- rather, they are carefully selected by a panel.

“The He Tangata grants are unique as we draw upon the insight and knowledge of our trusted panel of local experts, including members of local community boards, media outlets and business associations to find the organisations that are making a positive difference in their communities,” says Tuck.

Papatoetoe Food Hub and Manurewa High School are two local organisations that have been selected.

The Papatoetoe Food Hub:

An initiative that is all about community and food ,the hub aims to nurture and develop new approaches to good food for the local community in order to encourage people to make better food choices.

The community-driven project includes operation of a café and kitchen five days a week in addition to running a wide range of activities, including school holiday programmes and cooking classes for adults and children. The hub also trains and upskills local people to work in the café.

Manurewa High School’s Maker Space:

This school-wide initiative provides students with a designated space to ‘create and make’, with technologies such as 3-D models; a website; an app or technology-based products which can then be sold. The Maker Space also helps students to seek employment opportunities in related technology fields.

“All of these organisations empower local people by supporting education, helping residents into sustainable employment, and by carrying out work to protect the environment," says Tuck.