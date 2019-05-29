Hearing-impaired Māori plead for interpreter funding in Budget 2019

There are about 300 hearing-impaired Māori across the country and getting an interpreter for events such a tangihanga can be a huge barrier to inclusion.

Te Ao Māori News spoke to Māori members of the deaf community about what they would like to see in Budget 2019.

Hēmi Hema from Tū Tāngata Turi wants better services for hearing-impaired Māori in the Budget, particularly with regard to tangihanga as he found out when his mum died.

"It was heartbreaking at night. People would take turns recounting stories about my mother and I was left out of all of that [because I didn't have a sign language interpreter]," he says.

"The interpreters only came for the end for the service. So I asked, I signed ['why are there only] interpreters for the end'? They said it's only equal to how other people celebrate people's lives. I thought that policy wasn't really fair- it was a real barrier for me... I'm not the only one, other [hearing-impaired] Māori are experiencing the same mamae."

Deaf Aotearoa gives funding for interpreters at tangihanga and says they need an extra $200,000 to help hearing-impaired Māori at tangihanga.

Sam Te Maari, board member at Deaf Aotearoa says, "There is limited budget given to Deaf Aotearoa for interpreters so [that's] what ends up happening. We try to access different funding streams like TPK (Te Puni Kōkiri).

"There's only one qualified trilingual interpreter in the country, so having more trilingual interpreters would be great."

Tomorrow is Budget Day and both men hope to see signs of better things to come for hearing impaired Māori in tomorrow's Budget.