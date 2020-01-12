Heartbreaking end to search for missing father and son

Police believe they have located the bodies of a father and son who went missing while snorkelling for pāua in the Wairarapa on Friday.

The bodies were located yesterday evening near Mataikona.

While formal identification is still underway Police say they are working closely with the family who are devastated after tragically losing two beloved family members.

Police expressed thanks to those who participated in the search and no further details will be released until formal identification is confirmed.



