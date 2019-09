Heartland Championship roundup: week three

2019 is quickly turning into a memorable one for traditional battlers West Coast, as they recorded their third win in a row. The Coasters won an entertaining game against Mid Canterbury 43-31.

Poverty Bay were unlucky to just get pipped 34-30 by North Otago in Gisborne, while East Coast were beaten 43-15 by Thames Valley.

Buller 22 (A Paterson, L Ravudra, P Saukuru tries; James Lash 2 con pen) Wanganui 21

Poverty Bay 30 (Andrew Tauatevalu, Scott McKinley tries; penalty try; Tauatevalu 2 con, 3 pen) North Otago 34 (Michael Williams, Charles Elton, Clymont Gasca, Ralph Darling tries; Robbie Smith 4 con, 2 pen). HT: 24-14

South Canterbury 57 (Tokomaata Fakatava, Cam Russell, Joel Smith, Kalavini Leatigaga, Clarence Moli, Zac Saunders, Solomone Iavaka tries penalty try; Willie Wright 6 con, pen; Theo Davidson con) Horowhenua Kapiti 7

Thames Valley 43 (Danny Kayes 2, Harry Lafituanai 2, Laulea Mau, Ben Bonnar, Bobby Motuliki tries; Regan Crossland 3 con, Cole Berridge con) East Coast 15 (Tawhao Stewart, Hone Haerewa, Epeli Lotawa tries).

Wairarapa Bush 37 (Tristan Flutey 2, Johan van Vliet, Ueta Tufuga, Brendon Campbell 2 tries; Tipene Haira con, pen; Tim Priest con) King Country 31 (Brad Armstrong, Chulainn Mabbett-Sowerby, Alex Thrupp, Josh Balme, Tayne Tupaea tries; Evaan Reihana 3 con). HT: 29-14

West Coast 43 (Sam Liebezeit 2, Troy Tauwhare, Sione Holani, Jared Mitchell, Logan Winter, Amenatave Tukana tries; Todd Struthers 2 con; Sean McClure con; Jesse Pitman-Joass con) Mid Canterbury (Seta Koroitamana 2, Matt McAtamney, Manasa Bari 2, Jackson Donlan tries; Corey McKay 4 con, pen). HT: 31-14