Heartland rugby kicks off, serious upsets in round one

The Mitre 10 Heartland Championship began in earnest today, with a few results that will raise a few eyebrows for followers of provincial rugby. Widely known as ‘The People’s Rugby’, the Heartland Championship is played out by the mostly amateur unions of the old second and third divisions of the National Provincial Championship.

Perennial battlers West Coast scored the big scalp, knocking off King Country 56-27 in Greymouth. North Otago beat neighbour and long time rival South Canterbury, the beaten finalist in last season's Meads Cup final, 26-20 in Timaru. Thames Valley forgot to bring a goal kicker with them in their 17-15 loss to Poverty Bay, but the biggest result was Wairarapa-Bush’s 28-18 win over powerhouse Wanganui in Masterton.

However, it wasn’t a fairytale for East Coast, who are still searching for their first win since 2013 as they went down to Buller 54-19.

Mitre 10 Heartland Week One results:

Thames Valley 15 (Kieran Lee 2, Danny Kayes tries) Poverty Bay 17 (Riki Terekia Andrew Tauatevalu 2 tries; Tauatevalu con).

Buller 54 (James Lash 2, T Manawatu 2, Robbie Malneeek, Alex Paterson, Jack Best, Petaia Saukuru tries; Lash 7 con) East Coast 19 (Hakarangi Tichborne 2, Mitchell Crosswell tries; Zane King 2 con).

Mid Canterbury 10 (Seta Koroitamana, Josh McAtamney tries) Horowhenua Kapiti 17 (Scott Cameron, Nardus Eramus tries; Himiona Henare 2 con, pen). HT: 5-17

West Coast 56 (Josh Tomlinson 2, Boris van Bruchem, Dan Davis, Brad Tauwhare, Jesse Pitman-Joass, Nick Thomson, Jared Mitchell tries; Todd Struthers 5 con, 2 pen) King Country 27 (Aletosio Tapili, Stephen Turner, Chulainn Mabbett-Sowerby, Bradly Jeffries tries; Evann Reihana 2 con, pen). HT: 39-10

South Canterbury 20 (Siu Kakala 2, Nick Strachan tries; Faalele Iosua con, pen) North Otago 26 (Melikisua Kolinisau, Howard Packman tries; Robbie Smith 2 con, 4 pen). HT: 10-7

Wairarapa Bush 28 (Tristan Flutey, Sam Tufuga, Logan Hebenton-Prendeville tries; Tipene Haira 2 con, 3 pen) Wanganui 18 (Roman Tutauha, Lindsay Horrocks tries; Dane Whale con, pen; Craig Clarke dropped goal). HT: 15-8