Heartland XV team excited by opportunity of a lifetime

The biggest dream for our top Heartland rugby players is about to be realised as the NZ Heartland XV are set to play their biggest match in more than a decade.

A selection of the best rugby players from the Heartland competition, the side is made up entirely of amateurs who work during the day, train two nights a week and play on Saturday afternoons, and this week they are set to run out on New Zealand's "National Stadium" Eden Park as part of the Pacific Challenge, that sees the 3 Pacific Island nations bound for the World Cup in Japan continue their preparations.

For veteran Heartland player Troy Tauwhare who is also the West Coast captain, it is something he never imagined he would achieve, "I never thought I'd get to play, especially against and international team on Eden Park. But yeah, that's probably one of the biggest things a few of us are looking forward to, eh," he said ahead of the teams first training in the big smoke on Monday afternoon.



West Coast captain Troy Tauwhare is looking forward to the biggest game of his career. Photo/file

North Otago cult hero Ralph Darling has been with the Heartland side for the best part of the last decade, and he's excited by what the week ahead brings, "it's definitely one of bucket list career things especially for me, and I've heard a few of the other boys say that too, that we'd probably never ever get this opportunity so to do this and the occasion on Saturday is going to be awesome."

The Pacific Challenge sees the Heartland XV take on Manu Samoa ahead of Tonga's Ikale Tahi taking on the Flying Fijians. For Darling, who is of Samoan descent it's an opportunity of a lifetime, "there's a lot of excitement around. I mean there's probably never going to get an opportunity to play against another international side and to play against the Manu Samoa it's just going to be awesome. And I think everyone's fizzing," he says.

Tauwhare (Ngāi Tahu), who made his Heartland XV debut in 2013 is one of those "fizzing" "it's definitely going to be the biggest test that most of us boys have ever had, against an international side that's getting ready for a world cup. The excitement levels are good.

As well as the quality of opposition, coming together so early in the season is a new experience for the Heartland XV, who traditionally come together at the conclusion of the Meads Cup and Lochore Cup finals. This seasons competition only began on Saturday, so the boys have had to suspend their domestic rivalries for the time being. Or at least try to. Darling, who's North Otago side enjoyed a first-up win against northern neighbour South Canterbury says, "there's a bit of banter going around about the results from last week, cause obviously, all the boys played each other, and then there's another game this weekend. There's a lot of good chat going around so it's good to be around."



North Otago born and bred, Ralph Darling is excited to fulfil one of his bucket lists this week, playing on Eden Park. Photo/file

Coach Mark Rutene will name his starting side later in the week, with West Coast veteran Tauwhare suggesting his name has been thrown around the camp to lead the haka when the Heartland XV come face to face with the Siva Tau of Samoa on Saturday in what should be a memory of a lifetime for some of New Zealand's grassroots rugby heroes.

