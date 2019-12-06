Highest-ranked wahine in the Navy is of Ngāpuhi descent

Commodore Melissa Ross and her whānau at Te Taua Moana Marae / Source - File.

The sacred house of Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu celebrates as one of its daughters was promoted to Deputy Chief of Navy today.

Commodore Melissa Ross has been promoted to the rank of Commodore this morning. This makes her, the highest-ranking female in the Royal New Zealand Navy (Te Taua Moana).

Her promotion to Commodore was necessary to enable her to be made Te Taua Moana’s second in command.

Commodore Ross was brought on to Te Taua Moana marae this morning to receive her promotion. She was surrounded by whānau and supporters on both sides of the marae ātea.

Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor says, “When we discussed your promotion, not once did we mention that you were a woman, or that you were Māori.

"It was your leadership that brought you here.”

More details to come.