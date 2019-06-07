Highlanders and Bulls draw in Dunedin

The Highlanders will be bitterly disappointed they could only manage a 24-all draw with the Bulls in Dunedin tonight.

The result means their playoff hopes are pretty much gone, and while the Bulls will be hurting, it doesn’t quite have the same ramifications for them.

It was a messy but entertaining match under the roof at Forsyth Barr, as the opening passage saw several turnovers. However, it was the home side that opened the scoring after a break by Rob Thompson. The midfielder burst through a ruck and then some smart play by Aaron Smith saw the halfback put a perfect kick over for young fullback Josh McKay to collect and score.

Waisake Naholo, making his comeback after a long injury layoff, was the next on the scoresheet after another good kick, this time by Thompson.

Things were looking ominous for the visitors, but then fullback Divan Roussouw scored under the posts off an ambitious kick through.

McKay and Thompson combined beautifully for the fullback to score another for the Highlanders, but then Bulls lock Jason Jenkins scored completely against the run of play after a break from Bulls captain Burger Odendaal. Springbok first five Handre Pollard, who was returning from injury as well, converted both tries to close up the gap at halftime to 19-14.

While the first half was open and full of turnovers, the second became a tighter affair as the Bulls asserted their forward dominance. Naholo managed to score his second in the corner, but the entire last 20 minutes seemed to be played in the Highlanders’ 22 as they searched for the equalising try. It came after a lovely offload by Pollard to replacement hooker Jaco Visagie.

A wild last series after the hooter went mirrored the opening of the game, with both sides turning the ball over and giving one another a chance to snatch a late win.

One pleasing aspect from a South African perspective was the fine effort of Pollard, who will be playing a big part in their hopes going into the World Cup later this year. The Bulls now move up to second in the South African Conference, and could stay there if the Sharks and Lions lose over the weekend.

The result was the Bulls’ second draw in a row, after they remained locked 22-all last weekend against the Blues. The Highlanders have had three draws this season.

Highlanders 24 (J McKay 2, W Naholo 2 tries; J Ioane 3 con)

Bulls 24 (D Roussouw, J Jenkins, J Visagie tries; H Pollard 3 con, pen)