Hirini becomes first wahine to win Māori player of the year

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu) has made history by becoming the first woman to be awarded the Tom French Cup, for the top Māori rugby player of the year.

She was honoured at the annual New Zealand Rugby Awards last night at Sky City in Auckland, alongside other notable achievers in the game in 2019. Hirini (nee Goss) enjoyed a stellar year in charge of the almost invincible Black Ferns Sevens side, who retained their World Sevens Series crown last season with four tournament wins.

“It’s very special and a huge honour to represent my Māori culture” she said after receiving the award, which was first awarded in 1949.

“For me it’s on behalf of the team, because they were alongside me. We all achieve exactly the same result.”

Her Black Ferns Sevens side was also awarded the team of the year prize.

The 27-year-old Hirini, who plays her provincial rugby for Manawatu, was also awarded the Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit during the Queens Birthday Honours earlier this year. She has also made the long list for the next Halberg Awards, which will take place in January.

Hirini is currently injured and missed the Black Ferns Sevens’ recent tournament win in Dubai, but is expected to return for the historic first official Women’s Sevens Series leg in Hamilton next month.

In the fifteen-a-side awards, Charmaine McMenamin took out the Black Ferns player of the year. The Auckland lock was part of another dominant season for the world champion team, who only lost one game on their way to winning the Women’s Super Series and Laurie O’Reilly Trophy (against Australia).

“I was actually quite lost for words. Obviously it’s a team sport and I just did my bit for the team” said the 29-year-old.

“It’s been a long season. I know I’d been playing some good footy, but that doesn’t stop me – I wanted to keep getting better.