The Hōkai Rangi initiative - the solution for prisoners at Ngāwha?

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says the Hōkai Rangi initiative will address recent concerns raised in an Ombudsmen's report over treatment of prisoners at Ngāwha. However, a former inmate told Te Ao the initiative is nothing new and won't work.

The report raised a number of issues around the harsh treatment of prisoners and a lack of cultural sensitivity in prison operations.



The HōkaI Rangi strategy aims to reduce the Māori prison population by refocusing prison policies towards a Māori framework which respects inmates and encourages whānau connections.

"Currently the situation [at Ngāwha] isn't good and I understand that," says Davis, "But that's why the Hōkai Rangi initiative was announced on Monday and can aid this situation. This is why we established Māori pathways in Ngāwhā Prison and also why we directed some of our funding towards mental illness programs with the aim of fixing this issue."



Awatea Mita, who is a former prisoner, says that it's a weak attempt at trying to fix the current prison system.

"The system needs to be a more a humanising system, a system that needs to take people's dignity into account. My own personal experience of the system is that it was a very dehumanising process".

There were 31 recommendations released this afternoon outlining issues impacting inmates. The Dept of Corrections has accepted 28 of these.



Ngāpuhi iwi elder Hone Sadler says the report left him in shock and he couldn't believe how prisoners are treated.

"I'm stunned and angry that this type of treatment is still relevant. It tramples on a person's wairua and on their dignity. This doesn't exist in any other prison".



Sadler is sceptical of the initiative, he says that Davis' words are deceptive and won't resolve the situation.

"When Kelvin was appointed Minister of Corrections he was hoping to fix or change the current prison system in Aotearoa, but three years have gone by since he said that and things have remained the same."



Only time will tell if Hōkai Rangi will actually has an impact on the situation.