Homicide investigation underway in Māngere Bridge

Police have confirmed a woman has died at an incident on Mahunga Drive in Māngere Bridge this afternoon.
Another woman and a man have been taken to Middlemore Hospital with injuries.
Police and emergency services had responded earlier to reports of a serious assault at a paper and pulp business at approximately 3.40pm.
Detective Inspector Colin Higson, Counties Manukau CIB says, "There are a number of Police enquiries underway this evening, however, we can confirm that a woman has died at the scene after it appears she has been hit by a vehicle."
He says Police are currently speaking with a man in connection with this incident.
A post-mortem examination will also be carried out tomorrow.
The road closure has caused major traffic delays across the region, there is still a Police presence at the scene.