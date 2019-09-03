An honorable moment for Dr Elder

Dr Hinemoa Elder has officially been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to psychiatry and Māori. She has been a strong advocate for te reo Māori which has inspired her own whānau members to get on board.

This is an acknowledgment she says she didn't see coming.

"There are many good feelings I feel because this is an acknowledgment that acknowledges my family, my iwi in Te Hiku and Ngāpuhi. My teachers and the doctors over the years. It's awesome for me."

But it is a true testament to the commitment she has shown to her work, and to te ao Māori.

"Sometimes it can be hard, but the main reason is health, this is what I'm passionate about and it helps many families."

She refers to te reo Māori as being a form of medicine for her and it is something she embraces in her everyday life.

"Our prestige language has a spiritual element, an element that is good for people that also contributes to health and wellbeing of the whānau."

Her journey has inspired her daughter to start following her te own reo Māori pathway.

"In this month of Mahuru Māori, she has expressed her desire to enhance the standard of her knowledge of the language as well as her pathway to our Māori language that's what I admire. There are may achievements in our entire whānau."

Dr Elder hopes today's achievements are a testament for the next generation to follow on from.

"I hope this can be an example for the children and grandchildren to carry on Māori values, Māori language, and protocols of a New Zealander in this world."

She will continue to champion the work she is currently doing while expanding further into the impact of drugs on whānau Māori.





