I weep for our children speaking Te Reo Māori

A heartfelt speech from Kuini Moehau Reedy after receiving the Lifetime Matariki Awards 2019 in Auckland.

Mrs Reedy has been a key component of the kōhanga reo movement since its inception and whānau development nationally.

“Don't go backwards, keep going forward. We are for middle people.”

“This award isn't just for me but it is mostly for our children across the country.”

In 2011 Reedy was awarded an MNZM honour for her services to Māori. Leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Grand-daughter Hinemaia Te Rerekohu Dewes says, “I look at my grandmother's hard work and what she's achieved. It's a humbling experience.”