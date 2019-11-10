‘I will support them’ to establish a women's gang – Dame Tariana Turia

Former Māori Party Leader Dame Tariana Turia moved to tears after attending a whanau event held at the Headquarters of the Mongrel Mob Kingdom in Waikato. A group of ‘wahine toa’ rallied together against child abuse, drug and alcohol abuse and suicide.

The public event “Mana Whanau” also seeks to empower women and encourage the establishment of a new women’s chapter.

Dame Turia is also welcoming the idea, if it’s a pathway forward to give them a sense of who they are, “this will make a difference to them, then of course I will support them.”

However, she is also ‘disappointed in the things that Simon Bridges has said’ over National’s Gang Plan in 2020.

The action plan mentioned by National Party Leader Simon Bridges last month looks to ‘crack down hard’ on gangs, he said.

“It wasn't my experience when I was in coalition with the National Party and I think it's all about votes.”

“In the end we want to be in control with our own lives and to be frank with you if they were to give us the resources to do that none of us will need to go to Parliament,” Dame Turia says.

The Wahine Toa chapter will give women, whose whānau members connect them to the mob, a voice that they have never had until now. The goal is not to recruit more women into the mob, but to empower the those who are already there.

Leader Bridges also claims there’s been an increase of more than 1400 people joining gangs since 2017. Since then, Kingdom have had another 250 members join them in the Waikato, says Kingdom President Sonny Fatupaito.

Paula Ormsby who will lead the Mongrel Mob Wahine Toa group is supported by Kingdom chapter. This comes as more than 20 women attended the Mana Whanau Event.

Now the paradigm shift to establish a gang for women by the end of 2020 stands for zero tolerance to violence, criminal activity and drug addictions, Ormsby says.

“It’s about mana wahine, it's about our women being able to have their voice heard and knowing that traditionally our voices were just important as our men’s.”