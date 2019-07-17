“I’d love to play forever” - Aaron Smith

All Black halfback Aaron Smith is ready for what he says will be a massive challenge from Argentina in the All Blacks’ first test of the year.

Smith has said the team is looking ‘pretty sharp’.

“The timing was great and the mixture of youth and experience is cool too” said Smith to the media today at the team’s Buenos Aires hotel.

He had special praise for new team mate Brad Weber, who has been recalled to the All Blacks after earning a solitary cap back in 2015. Smith was not in the side at the time, as the game was the week of that year’s Super Rugby final between the Hurricanes and Highlanders.

“Brad’s been great. Asking great questions, bringing energy to our group. Being a smaller man too, it’s good to have another 80 kg man around…it’s good to finally have that size comparison.”

Smith had another tongue in cheek answer when asked by a local journalist if this year’s World Cup will be his last.

“I don’t know mate. I’ve got to make this World Cup first, hopefully. I’d love to play forever.”

While Weber has been in fantastic form so far this year, it’s a pretty safe bet that Smith will be on the plane to Japan in September. But this Sunday’s test with the Pumas will be a tricky one if the home team can carry on the good form that the Jaguares showed in Super Rugby.

Kickoff from Estadio Jose Emalfitani in Buenos Aires is at 6:05am this Sunday NZT.