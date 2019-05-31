Indigenous Australians minister, at last Aboriginal

New Minister of Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt wore a traditional booka (kangaroo skin) cloak, given to him by his Noongar people, to his swearing-in ceremony. Photo/Twitter.

An indigenous Australian is Minister of Indigenous Australians for the first time in the country's history.

Ken Wyatt, who has whakapapa to the Noongar, Wongi and Yamatji peoples, was sworn into office on Wednesday.

So proud and humbled to wear the booka given to me by the Noongar people as I prepare to become Minister for Indigenous Australians. pic.twitter.com/10egPZpn3L — Ken Wyatt MP (@KenWyattMP) May 29, 2019

The 66-year-old conservative MP was announced as minister on Sunday, Australia's 'National Sorry Day', set aside to remember the mistreatment of Aboriginals.

In a tweet, Wyatt said he was "incredibly honoured" and expressed his commitment to "working & walking together with our Elders, families & communities to ensure the greatness of our many nations is reflected in the greatness of our Australian nation, now and forever."

Thank you to the Prime Minister and the people of Australia for this honour - to become the first Aboriginal person to be Minister for Indigenous Australians. I am committed to honouring our people, our cultures, our shared heritage and all Australians. pic.twitter.com/Pd3gSeJ9dd — Ken Wyatt MP (@KenWyattMP) May 29, 2019

Indigenous Australian broadcaster NITV says, "Many Indigenous political commentators say the announcement of Ken Wyatt as minister for the portfolio will result in more meaningful action on issues that affect us."

Last year, Wyatt highlighted the importance of the ministerial role he now holds.

“What I really want to see is somebody who is passionate about making the changes and closing the gap because if we don’t we’re going to be talking about this stuff in 30, 40 years time,” he said.

Wyatt is the first indigenous Australian to sit in cabinet.