Injury-riddled Breakers hold off relentless Taipans 

Source: Photosport

The Breakers have recorded their second win of their 2019 NBL season against Cairns Taipans last night at Spark Arena. Despite having three players sidelined, the home team managed to snatch a convincing 93-85 win over a relentless Taipans side.

It was pretty much a perfect start for the home side as they managed to take an 11 point lead lead going into the half time break.

However the third quarter proved to be a bit of a scare for the Breakers as they were outscored by the Australian side, 23-17 - led by Cameron Oliver's 23-point performance.

Some crucial three ball’s from NBA prospect - R.J Hampton in the fourth quarter, enabled the home side to seal the deal, taking their record to 2-3 for the season.

Head coach, Dan Shamir on the injuries sustained by some of his key players:

“It usually ends up that the load is bigger on other players and things carry on to other people. We got a great medical staff…. And we will get everybody to be able to work and prepare and we will be a complete team and we will be able to see what the potential of this team is.”

Top performers:

Corey Webster 23 pts, 8 ast - R.J. Hampton 18 pts (career high) - Brandon Ashley 14 pts, 11 reb

Sidelined Players:

Rob Lowe, Fractured Skull - Finn Delaney, Ankle - Ater Majok, ilness