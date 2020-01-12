Intelligent response best answer to ignorant abuse, te reo champion says

A Māori restaurant owner in Christchurch has been hammered with racist abuse after making a call to stop using Wattie's tomato sauce in his fish and chip shop. Despite the abuse he and his staff have fielded, Anton Mathews is sticking to his decision and taking a stand for the reo.

The advertising campaign poking fun at te reo Māori place names led Māori business Fush to turn its back on Wattie's tomato sauce at its fish and chip shop.

At the time, Fush owner Anton Matthews (Te Rarawa) said, "When I saw those billboards, I was somewhat annoyed because it belittled te reo Māori and encouraged incorrect pronunciation of Māori place names and words."

The te reo champion, who has been on the receiving end of racist abuse after making his stand, says the best response to ignorance is developing an intelligent and knowledgeable strategy for his workers.

As well as the naysayers, many have expressed their extreme support for the stance he and his family have taken.