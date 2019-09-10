Investigation continues into fatal bus crash on SH5

The horrific bus crash that happened last Wednesday on SH5 north of Rotorua is still under investigation.

Five Chinese nationals lost their lives in the crash, while many others received injuries.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified and arrangements are underway to repatriate them with their loved ones in China.

Police are still keen to hear from potential witnesses who are yet to be identified, including a driver of a white car described as being close to the scene as the crash occurred.

Police would also like to speak with a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his base for assistance and directed traffic prior to Police arriving at the scene.

The third witness Police would like to speak to is the driver of another car that was directly behind the first car on the crash scene.

These persons are asked to contact Rotorua Police on 105.

