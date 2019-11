Photo: Isaac Luke / File

Isaac Luke has tweeted that he will be joining St George Illawarra next season.

Fox Sports reported that the Warriors had not offered Luke a renewal of contract and so he was quickly picked up by the Dragons.

St George Dragons

On way ✊🏽 — issac luke (@issacluke_14) November 17, 2019

Luke has played 271 NRL games with the Rabbitohs and Warriors.