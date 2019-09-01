"It was really scary" - Arrest following firearms incident in Rotorua

Rotorua residents remain on high alert after "shocking" scenes unfolded involving a firearm on Monday evening.



Police have arrested one person following an incident on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, where Police were following a suspected stolen vehicle about 5:35pm.

"An occupant exited the vehicle and fired at Police, hitting the patrol car. During the incident, a bystander received moderate injuries," Acting Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Brendon Keenan said in a statement.

"The alleged offender then threatened a person and took their vehicle."



A witness said she saw a man wearing a Mongrel Mob patched vest shoot at a police vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle, he then pointed the firearm at a woman in a nearby vehicle before hijacking it.

Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle.

That vehicle was followed by Police and was spiked, coming to a stop 30km east of Rotorua in a small village at Ruato Bay on State Highway 30.

Ruato Bay resident, Moewaka Te Rangi said in a live Facebook video, "It was a bit of a scary moment for us here at the village."

"We knew something was going on because the roads went awfully quiet. There were police down Okataina Rd."

"Our kids were all playing. Just prior to that I called them all off the tramp, go home...I just knew something wasn't right."



"There was a random white ute. We don't even know who this person was."

"But we are okay whānau." Te Rangi, who lives at the village with other extended whānau said she recorded the video in response to a number of concerned whānau members queries.

A video taken at the scene of the arrest shows a white Ford Ranger being chased by multiple police cars. It appears to have driven over spikes before turning into the village as residents including children watched on. The white truck comes to a halt metres away from a house and the sole occupant exited the vehicle in a panicked state before lying on the ground with his hands on his head.

Armed police officers swarmed the man. The alleged offender has been taken into custody and a firearm recovered.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.