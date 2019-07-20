“It will be a very, very tough test match” – Sam Cane

All Black skipper for the weekend Sam Cane is expecting a fired-up Pumas side when the first test of the Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend in Buenos Aires.

Cane led the side for Friday’s captain’s run at the San Isidro rugby club just to the north-west of the city and said that he was excited about the five new caps that will play in the game.

“We’re aware of the threat the 'Argies' possess and how motivated they will be to start their 2019 season off really well,” he told a large crowd of local media.

There has been some talk that the new-look side, missing most of its Crusaders contingent, might be a little underdone but Cane was happy with their preparation.

“We had a good three days training back home, where we got a lot of new content and combinations, then a regular training week this week.”

It is Cane’s second trip to Buenos Aires in just under a month, after his Chiefs side came over and were beaten by Los Jaguares in the Super Rugby playoffs.

The game is a rare afternoon game for the All Blacks, kicking off at 3:05pm local time (6:05am NZT).