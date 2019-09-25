“It’s an awesome time to be together” - Barrett whānau 

Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett

Growing up as kids in Taranaki the Barrett brothers never thought they’d all be playing at a World Cup together.

“It’s an awesome time to be together” said Beauden, who also added that being in the team would be the longest that the three would be in the same place at the same time for a while.

“It’s good to get the first game out of the way” said Scott, who scored a memorable try in the 23-13 win over the Springboks in Yokohama on Saturday night. The youngest of the Barrett brothers has had to endure a bit of ribbing for his dive over the line, though - something his brothers would have quite a bit more experience with.

“I’ve got a nickname of ‘Dog Roll’ and I’d probably call it a dog roll”

Beauden also said he’d had a good look at the Pacific Island teams in the tournament so far, but admitted that the European teams were not on his radar yet.

Scott also said that he never thought the trio would be all together at the same World Cup.

“I guess in the back yard we’d joke about having a kick to win the World Cup, sort of joke around with scenarios. We pinch ourselves that we’re all here.”

Beauden confirmed that father Kevin, who played professionally for the Hurricanes, will be heading over to Japan at some stage. The rest of their family formed what he described as a strong support crew.

“Mum is happy watching at home on TV. It’s a hugely proud moment for our family.”

The All Blacks play Canada next Wednesday in Oita.