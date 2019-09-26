“It’s a bit more chilled down here” - Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith (video: All Blacks TV)

The All Blacks have settled into their new home of Beppu for the next week, with halfback Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu) saying the team has had an ‘awesome’ welcome.

“The people here have been great, it’s been another awesome welcome by the Japanese” he told All Blacks TV today.

“It’s nice to see some greenery, our hotel has a beautiful view out over the water.”

Smith isn’t wrong. The team are staying at the iconic Suginoi Hotel on the hillside surrounding the tourist town, which also has a large gym facility for the team to train in. It is also home to one of the many bathing facilities in a region known for its geothermal activity.

The All Blacks had today off to enjoy the sights of Beppu, while their opponents for next week’s game had to take the field up the road in Fukuoka. Canada took on Italy this evening, and have six days to recover for what will surely be their toughest match of the tournament.

“Last week was such a big build up” said Smith in regards to the All Blacks’ opening win against the Springboks in Yokohama.

“A lot of emotion and energy went into that performance. We got the result we wanted.”

Smith started that game, however it’s likely he’ll either be on the bench or watching on as Steve Hansen will look to rotate his three halfbacks. Brad Weber will probably feature in the Canada game, so whether Hansen decides to rest Smith or TJ Perenara remains to be seen.

Smith will be back in action before long, though - the All Blacks’ next test after Canada is only four days later back in Tokyo. Their opponents will be Namibia, who the All Blacks beat comfortably in the last World Cup.