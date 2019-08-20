It's not about me - PM on Ihumātao

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed she hasn't ruled out visiting Ihumātao in the future.

In Post-Cab on Monday afternoon, Ardern made clear that "the most important thing here is that we try to find a resolution."

She said, "As long as there was escalation, it made it harder for parties to be around the table.

"On the 26 of July, we played a role in bringing together mana whenua and Fletchers, and ensuring there was no further action until a resolution was found.

"Kiingitanga rightfully stepped in and offered a process, and that's what's happening at the moment.

"That's where I think the focus should be, on that Kiingitanga-guided process.

"I think our role is being able has been to support that and enable that to happen."

Last week, SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape) launched their latest petition to "get Jacinda to Ihumātao".

They say an invite to Jacinda was given nearly three weeks ago to "walk amongst the whenua with her people."

On Thursday 22 August, a hīkoi has been organised to hand-deliver the petition from Ihumātao to Ardern's Mt Albert office.

PM Ardern is expected to appear at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia this afternoon for the Koroneihana Celebrations of King Potatau Te Wherowhero VII.