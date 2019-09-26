'It's unreal' Fiji's shocking defeat to Uruguay

Uruguay shocked the rugby world after winning their first Rugby World Cup 2019 match against Fiji last night.

Winning by three points, Fijis’ chances of reaching the quarter finals are little, if any.

Their fourth World Cup to date, Uruguays’ main goal was to qualify for the tournament.

Uruguay started strong, with 24-12 lead at half time. Though Fiji came back aggressively in the second half, it was too little, too late, as the final score was 30-27.

Uruguay's Halfback Felipe Berchesi was awarded player of the match for scoring 15 points.

"It's unreal. We lost by 60 points to them in November. It's outstanding. It's a really good day for Uruguayan rugby today. I hope everybody could see that, and everybody joins to play rugby in Uruguay. We need more players,” Berchesi told Rugby World Cup News.

Fiji coach John McKee congratulated Uruguay for the win.

“They got a great result today. We were off the pace and critical errors gifted them tries. We just didn't have the mental toughness to get back into the game."

Uruguay now sits third in Pool D. Unfortunately Fiji has a small chance of beating either Australia or Wales to claim a quarterfinal spot.

Fiji’s next match will be against Georgia on October 3 in Hanazono Rugby Stadium at 6.15pm NZ time.