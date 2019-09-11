Iwi action prompts response from Fisheries Minister

The Fisheries Minister will seek a briefing on consultation and engagement with Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē locals who’ve expressed concern over the use of heavy machinery to harvest mussel spat.

Te Ao news informed the Minister in Parliament today that some spat harvesters vehicles had been stopped and were not being given access to the beach.

Local fisherman Pataua Te Pania says locals approached the matter in a respectful way and the entire focus was the protection of the shoreline near Ahipara.

"I had a quick chat with them and said the machinery is not allowed down this side there's gonna be no compromise about that at all and they were fine with that. I said look I've got no issue with them coming down with their trucks and trailers and just hand gathering"

Stuart Nash says, “When I increased the TACC the Total Allowable Commercial Catch for Spat last year what I did say is it had to be done in a way that was sensitive to the environment of 90 mile beach I am aware that my officials have been in touch with both parties and I was aware ongoing conversations were being had but if it has reached an impasse like that then I need to get across about what is going on and where the solutions are.”

Locals say they never intended to cause issues for anyone in the industry but urgent focus needed to be placed on maintaining and ensuring the safety of the eco system along 90 Mile Beach.