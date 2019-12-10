Iwi leader calls for an end to Whakaari tours

"Whakakorea ngā mahi tāpoi" - "Whakarongo ki ngā tohu"

Iwi leader Pouroto Ngaropo calls for the end of tours to Whakaari-White Island. He says the signs were there and needed to be respected.

Rāhui in place -

Before dawn broke this morning, Mr Ngaropo conducted traditional karakia placing a rāhui on Whakaari and its surrounding waters at this time.

He has advised that food (from the sea) should not be collected from the waters until the rāhui is lifted.

Staff from White Island Tours gathered at their office this morning, where karakia was also conducted for them.

Te Ao understands that the whānau of a person believed to be still on the island, who is yet to be named, was also present.

It is understood that commercial boats have decided not to 'go out' on the water today.

Mataatua Mānuka Tūtahi -

More than one hundred people had gathered at Mataatua Mānuka Tūtahi Marae for karakia this morning.

Whakatāne Airport -

Air Chathams has advised Flight 3C821 from Whakatāne to Auckland this morning had been cancelled due to ongoing emergency service operations at the Whakatāne Airport.

One local who spoke to Te Ao this morning described security being "in full force" at the airport.

She said that entry was restricted, with at least an hour delay for arriving passengers to be released after disembarking their flight.

More to come.