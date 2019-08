The 2019 IVF World Distance Championships has kicked off on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

Teams received their official welcome over the weekend at Mooloolba, with an opportunity to get some training in before races today.

Earlier today the NZ J19 women's took the gold after an intense race against rivals Tahiti, Australia, Hawai'i and California.

The team sent their thanks to supporters for helping them achieve their world title.