Jamie Joseph’s Japan shock the world again

Scenes from the victorious Japanese fan zone in Oita (thumbnail image: Clive Rose - World Rugby via Getty Images)

The World Cup has been flipped on its head, with hosts Japan scoring a memorable 19-12 upset win over Ireland tonight in Shizuoka.

The Japanese battled back to hold the Irish scoreless in the second half, after trailing 12-9 at the break. A try to replacement winger Kenki Fukuoka in the 59th minute put them deservedly ahead after first five Yu Tamura had kicked three penalties.

HIGHLIGHTS: Japan stun Ireland in Shizuoka with breathtaking performance in front of home crowd #RWC2019 #JPNvIRE pic.twitter.com/iol6gEo95L — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

The Irish did have the better of the first half, scoring two tries to Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney. For the veteran fullback Kearney, who played in Ireland’s famous win over the All Blacks in 2016, it was his first test try in four years. However, that was as good as it got. The signs were ominous for the men in green as the Japanese roared into halftime with their tails up and unlucky not to finish the half with a try.

As soon as they came back out, though, it was all Japan. Their scrum and lineout worked over the Irish for the entire 40 minutes, and the passion of the home side was evident as the forwards threw themselves into contact. Tamura directed play well from first five and Fukuoka almost sealed the win with an epic intercept on halfway. He was hauled down five metres short, however the damage was done. From there the Japanese ground out the remaining few minutes and claimed an incredible victory.

The result now has huge ramifications for the All Blacks. Japan now have a real shot at finishing top of Pool A, which means that if Ireland finish second, they are on a collision course with the All Blacks in the quarter finals. That is presumably if the All Blacks win the rest of their pool games, which is highly likely considering they are playing Canada, Namibia and Italy.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph (Ngati Maniapoto, Rangitane and Ngati Rarua), himself a former All Black and Japan test player, has now matched the feat of his predecessor Eddie Jones by pulling off a gigantic World Cup upset. Four years ago Jones guided the team to an epic win over the Springboks in a game that has been dubbed ‘The Miracle Of Brighton’, and promptly was made England head coach not long after.

While Joseph’s name has not been among those seriously considered to take over from Steve Hansen when he retires from the All Black head coaching role after the tournament, this result will surely change that.

Japan 19 (K Fukuoka try; Y Tamura 4 pen, con)

Ireland 12 (G Ringrose, R Kearney tries; J Carty con)

HT: 12-9 Ireland