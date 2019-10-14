Japan 'the real deal' - All Blacks

Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown

Given that there is a possibility that the World Cup might be over this time next week for the All Blacks, there was a very relaxed feeling in the team hotel today.

Last night’s historic win by Japan over Scotland has propelled the home side into their first ever quarter final, meaning the All Blacks will face a side that beat them the last time they met. Ireland, who also lost to the hosts in pool play, will head to Tokyo Stadium knowing full well they face their biggest test of the year.

Last November it was the men in green that triumphed in Dublin, winning 16-9 in a test where coach Joe Schmidt clearly out thought his opposite Steve Hansen. This week the All Blacks are coming off an unexpected break after Typhoon Hagibis meant that their test against Italy was cancelled.

Hansen said that the break had been a positive thing.

"Having a week off is not a bad thing. We are quite excited by that fact," he told media today.

"It has allowed us to work really hard Friday, our GPS numbers were the equivalent, or just above what a normal test match would be.

"So we don't feel like we have lost any opportunity to get ourselves where we need to be."

Meanwhile, senior player Sam Cane said that the All Blacks had watched the Japan game together last night, and were impressed with what they saw.

“The speed that the Japanese played at, the skill level - they’re the real deal” he said.

The only way the two sides can meet each other in the tournament now is if both make it to the final.

The All Blacks play Ireland on Saturday night NZT, while Japan play the Springboks on Sunday night.