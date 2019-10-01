Japanese All Black fans wowed by Rotorua haka group and Six60

Japanese All Black fans were in for a treat today in Beppu, where they witnessed a cultural performance showcasing some of Aotearoa’s culture.

SIX60 and the Te Puia | NZMACI haka group delighted the crowd with a collaboration on the te reo Māori version of the hit song ‘Roots’, which SIX60 created for the ‘Anthem’ album for Māori Language Week.

The haka group, including students from Rotorua Boys High School, have been performing, educating and serving as ambassadors during the Rugby World Cup in support of the New Zealand says 39 campaign.

Kiri Atkinson-Crean from Te Puia | NZMACI says the group had a great reaction from audiences in Tokyo, and the pairing with SIX60 in Beppu brought a whole different layer and energy to the performance.

“It showcased the beauty of te reo Māori, the power and grace of kapa haka and the energy and creativity of Kiwi musicians,” he said.

SIX60 frontman Matiu Walters said it was a “cool experience”.

“It’s very important personally to sing in te reo Māori. We’re on a journey that we’re fortunate enough to go through.”

The two groups entertained a huge crowd of locals in the B-Con Centre in Beppu, in a reception that included the mayor and an appearance from Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks first baseman and local superstar Seiichi Uchikawa.

The All Blacks arrived to a heroes’ welcome and then engaged with local children in a series of rugby exercises.

It will be their last public appearance before their next World Cup game against Canada tomorrow night at Oita Stadium.