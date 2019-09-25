Jetstar Downgrade Means Cheaper Fares from Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is offering discounted airfares to Jetstar customers affected by their announcement to downgrade their regional services.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace explained their rationale, “We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that’s why we’re stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare”.

Gareth Evans, Jetstars' Chief Executive Officer spoke of the companys' struggle to provide regional services.

“We have given it a real go. However, despite four years of hard work, including becoming the most on-time of the two major regional airlines and having high customer satisfaction, our regional network continues to be loss-making”.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand will explore opportunities to add further capacity to the routes affected by Jetstar’s planned withdrawal over the coming weeks.

“Air New Zealand currently has 51 aircraft operating 320 flights per day to regional centres. We will evaluate the demand outlook on the affected Jetstar routes and determine whether we have the flexibility within our current fleet to add more capacity”.

Jetstar will continue to offer up to 270 domestic jet services a week on its jet services between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown and up to 100 international flights a week on the Tasman and to Rarotonga.

“We are fully committed to our domestic jet services. It’s business as usual for the rest of our New Zealand operation.

Alternative employment options would be available for all affected Jetstar regional employees – made up chiefly of pilots and cabin crew – across Jetstar and Qantas Group businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

Given the uncertainty of turboprop services beyond 30 November 2019, Jetstar customers booked on regional services after this date will be offered options including a full refund.

Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket to take advantage of Air New Zealand’s offer of support.