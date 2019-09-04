Jojo Rabbit Trailer drops ahead of World Premiere at TIFF

Anticipation is growing ahead of the release of Taika Watiti's latest film Jojo Rabbit following the release of the official trailer last night. The film will have it's world premiere this weekend at this years Toronto International Film Festival in Ontario, Canada.

It's no surprise given it has all the hallmarks of a Taika Waititi cult classic that his fans world wide will appreciate. It also follows his success as the new director of the Marvel movie franchise. While there may be some that don't agree with the subject matter of the satire given the horrors of the Nazi regime in WW2, many are applauding the Whānau-a-Apanui film-maker.

The trailer has had over one and half million views since it's release just over 14 hours ago with one comment calling him bold and brave.

The movie aligns with Waititi's anti-racism stance. In an interview last year, he voiced concerns about casual racism in NZ.

Waititi describes the movie as an anti-hate satire and stars talented young actors Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie from NZ, alongside supestars Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.

Not only did Waititi direct and produce the movie, he also has a starring role as Hitler, a fantacised imaginary friend of a patriotic young german boy named Jojo during WW2, whose naivity is tested after finding out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Jojo Rabbit will premier this Sunday ahead of the inaugural TIFF Tribute Gala the following night where Waititi will be the very first recipient of the Ebert Director Award. Three-time Oscar award winner Meryl Streep will also be honoured with one of two tribute awards for acting, the other being Joaquin Pheonix.