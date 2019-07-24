Jojo Rabbit - Waititi satirises Hitler in his upcoming film

The new teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's upcoming World War II satire has been released today, featuring the director in the role of Adolf Hitler.

The film Jojo Rabbit follows a lonely German boy whose worldview is turned upside down when he discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in her attic.

The boy is aided by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi.

The trailer is short but sweet and offers a first glimpse at the rest of the cast in action, including Scarlett Johansson as JoJo's mother, Rosie, comedian Rebel Wilson as Fräulein Rahm and Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen as Finkel.

Jojo Rabbit will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released in New Zealand on October 24.