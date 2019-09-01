Joseph Parker's next fight confirmed for London

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker's road to redemption now has its next crossroads marked out, with a fight against British heavyweight Dereck Chisora set for London on October 28.

It will be Parker's second fight of the year, after he beat Alex Leapai by TKO in June. His career record stands at 26-2 after losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018, while the 35-year-old Chisora has a record of 31-9, with two victories this year. The fight will be the co-main event with a super-lightweight world title unification fight between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor at the O2 Arena.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Parker's manager David Higgins said that "styles make fights".

"They're a good match up. Some think Chisora, some think Parker - it could go either way. So it's got all the ingredients: two stars, parochialism, New Zealand versus England, you've got the good guy Parker versus the bad guy Chisora, it's got competition... so it's got all the magic ingredients."

This really does now stand as a massive fight for Parker, who may find himself in position to have a rematch with the now world champion Andy Ruiz Jr, who he controversially beat for the vacant WBO title back in 2016. Ruiz will fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on December 7 for a mandatory rematch, after the burly Mexican-American shocked the world by beating the British champion back in June.

If Ruiz can defend his title, his attention may turn to Parker next year as vengeance for the only loss on his record. If that is the case, Parker will be in for a huge payday.

"For Parker, winning is everything." said Higgins.

"There's a lot at stake. If he loses, it's a very long and hard road back, and he knows that. But if he wins, he's right back at poll position. Beat Chisora in his home country, and that's a statement. Then Joseph can quite rightly call out the big boys again - the Anthony Joshua's of the world, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz.

"So the focus is on 26 October, win and Joseph can be calling out those guys again."